MyWish (WISH) Market Cap Tops $510,276.53

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One MyWish token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MyWish has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. MyWish has a total market cap of $510,276.53 and $2,063.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00042794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.11 or 0.00282377 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00028577 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $567.08 or 0.02050044 BTC.

MyWish Token Profile

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars.

