NAGA (NGC) Price Tops $0.0729

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. NAGA has a market cap of $5.25 million and $2,158.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAGA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0729 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and IDEX. Over the last seven days, NAGA has traded up 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00040869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.88 or 0.00285718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00026456 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About NAGA

NAGA is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, Sistemkoin, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

