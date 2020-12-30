Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Down to $8.81

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.81, but opened at $7.62. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 727,053 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.60.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a negative net margin of 952.60%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.