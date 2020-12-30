NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Shares Up 13.4%

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH)’s share price shot up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.48. 856,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,004,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

NH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NantHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $387.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.75.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the third quarter worth about $867,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of NantHealth by 114.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 12,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NantHealth by 726.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 99,981 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NantHealth by 40.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the third quarter worth about $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company converging science and technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Canada. It provides NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software-as-a-service platforms, and connected care medical device interoperability solutions to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

