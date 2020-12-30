National General Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NGHC)

National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 14,817 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 11,386% compared to the average volume of 129 call options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NGHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. National General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NGHC opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.29. National General has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.91.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. National General had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that National General will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. National General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey Weissmann sold 55,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $1,905,358.28. 3.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of National General by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of National General by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National General in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,967,000. Jet Capital Investors L P acquired a new stake in shares of National General in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,969,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in National General by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 40,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage; and homeowners insurance products consisting of property and liability coverages for one-and two-family, and owner-occupied residences; and additional personal umbrella coverage to the homeowners.

