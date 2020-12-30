Native Utility Token (NUT) Hits Market Capitalization of $21.95 Million

Native Utility Token (CURRENCY:NUT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, Native Utility Token has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Native Utility Token has a market capitalization of $21.95 million and $537.00 worth of Native Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Native Utility Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $22.33 or 0.00077477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Native Utility Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00024802 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00131243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.50 or 0.00577706 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00158153 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00304940 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00019397 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00050996 BTC.

Native Utility Token Token Profile

Native Utility Token’s genesis date was February 26th, 2019. Native Utility Token’s total supply is 9,998,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,854 tokens. Native Utility Token’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The official website for Native Utility Token is eosdt.com

Native Utility Token Token Trading

Native Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Native Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Native Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Native Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Native Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Native Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.