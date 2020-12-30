Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Natura &Co’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Natura &Co will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Natura &Co.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE NTCO traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $20.17. 251,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,503. Natura &Co has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 224.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

