Newgioco Group (NASDAQ:NWGI) Stock Price Down 13.2%

Newgioco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWGI) traded down 13.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.60. 2,330,819 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,439% from the average session volume of 151,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on Newgioco Group in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $93.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71.

Newgioco Group, Inc, a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

