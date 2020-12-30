NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.89

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 841173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

NXE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark began coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NexGen Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.92.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,711,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 380,751 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,217,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 12,558 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 720,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 131,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 557,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 219,655 shares during the period.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

