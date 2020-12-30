NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.25

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.25 and last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.37.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NXGPY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Liberum Capital cut shares of NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NEXT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.59.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

