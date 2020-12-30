NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) fell 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45. 463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.36.

About NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF)

NEXTDC Limited provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers cloud connectivity for organizations; data center-as-a-service solutions; universal connectivity solutions; cloud center ecosystems; data-center infrastructure management; and intelligent service management services.

