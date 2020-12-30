NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 1,052,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,610,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NGL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.39.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69. The company has a market cap of $316.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.89.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. NGL Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 45.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 17.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 208.8% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. 46.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NGL)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.