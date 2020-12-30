Niobium Coin Price Reaches $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 40.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, Niobium Coin has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. One Niobium Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, YoBit and Bleutrade. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $228,905.38 and approximately $216.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00026010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00133385 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00187406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.45 or 0.00583304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00313404 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00019665 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00052667 BTC.

Niobium Coin Token Profile

Niobium Coin was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

