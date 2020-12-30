NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Trading 0.9% Higher

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.97 and last traded at $42.97. 651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18.

NN Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NNGPF)

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

