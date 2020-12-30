NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Up 74% This Week

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the dollar. One NOIA Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00040111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00295468 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00026342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $554.82 or 0.01975581 BTC.

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

