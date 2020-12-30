Noir Trading Up 21.6% Over Last 7 Days (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last week, Noir has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. One Noir coin can currently be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Noir has a market capitalization of $480,653.83 and approximately $826.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00024888 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00131622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.11 or 0.00581615 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00158610 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.88 or 0.00305876 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00019412 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00051351 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,401,559 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.