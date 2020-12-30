Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.23

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.23 and last traded at $36.23, with a volume of 37 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. engages in consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform service businesses primarily in Japan. The Consulting segment offers management consulting, operational consulting, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies.

