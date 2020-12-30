Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) shares rose 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.59 and last traded at $9.59. Approximately 5,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 6,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

NESRF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Northern Star Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Macquarie upgraded Northern Star Resources from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Northern Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Northern Star Resources alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.