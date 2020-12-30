Northland Securities Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $60.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stephens raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $47.00 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $96.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.20.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,072,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,515,000 after acquiring an additional 30,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,739,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $323,475,000 after acquiring an additional 182,379 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 332.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,450 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 57.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,978,000 after acquiring an additional 832,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,622,000 after acquiring an additional 74,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

