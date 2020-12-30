NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Trading 2.1% Higher

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) shares traded up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.87. 1,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

