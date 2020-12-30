Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Buys $133,850.00 in Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Alexandra K. Nolan acquired 5,000 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.77 per share, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NWFL opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $216.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.70.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 22.00%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Norwood Financial by 530.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Norwood Financial by 72.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial in the third quarter valued at $3,150,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Norwood Financial by 31.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

NWFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Norwood Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Norwood Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.