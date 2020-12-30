Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Down 9.7%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s stock price traded down 9.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $116.52 and last traded at $116.85. 4,783,093 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 7,318,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.94.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.56 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 6180.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,637,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,671 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 707,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,681,000 after purchasing an additional 357,715 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,730,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,515,000 after purchasing an additional 296,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,197,000 after purchasing an additional 116,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

