NPCoin (NPC) Trading Down 11.7% Over Last Week

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. During the last week, NPCoin has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. NPCoin has a total market cap of $425,486.07 and $3,011.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008611 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

