NULS Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.94 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000719 BTC on exchanges. NULS has a market cap of $20.22 million and approximately $8.94 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NULS has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00026337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00133034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00585035 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00156970 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00310894 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00019559 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00052064 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.