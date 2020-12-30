NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.82 Billion

Brokerages expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report $4.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.90 billion. NVIDIA reported sales of $3.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year sales of $16.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.47 billion to $16.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $19.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.75 billion to $20.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NVIDIA.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.84.

NVDA traded up $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $517.73. 4,184,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,078,971. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $529.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.73. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The firm has a market cap of $320.47 billion, a PE ratio of 84.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,123 shares of company stock worth $31,424,153 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,622,797,000 after purchasing an additional 479,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,565,183,000 after acquiring an additional 849,675 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after acquiring an additional 516,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,496,723,000 after acquiring an additional 364,122 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,858,901,000 after acquiring an additional 161,926 shares in the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.