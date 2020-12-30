NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.84.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $517.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $320.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $529.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total value of $19,403,073.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,123 shares of company stock valued at $31,424,153 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

