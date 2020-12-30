Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)’s share price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.31. 9,083,394 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 6,686,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nxt-ID from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Nxt-ID alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nxt-ID stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.18% of Nxt-ID as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nxt-ID Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Nxt-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nxt-ID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.