Nyerium Market Capitalization Achieves $8,784.30 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Nyerium has a market capitalization of $8,784.30 and approximately $67.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyerium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nyerium has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00022647 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001220 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002136 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 36,677,106 coins and its circulating supply is 31,792,478 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nyerium Coin Trading

Nyerium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

