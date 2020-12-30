Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.51.

OII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 615,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,658. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $794.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $439.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 32,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $216,331.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,967.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 143,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 82,918 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 162,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 115,690 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.