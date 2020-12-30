OneRoot Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.03 Million (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $443,653.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRoot Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx. During the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00039298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.01 or 0.00281484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015039 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00025324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.61 or 0.01996496 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.