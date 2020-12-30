OneSpaWorld (NYSE:OSW) Shares Up 7.4%

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NYSE:OSW)’s share price shot up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.70. 300,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 814,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSW. TheStreet lowered OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

The company has a market cap of $813.14 million and a P/E ratio of 20.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85.

OneSpaWorld (NYSE:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 23.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 3.9% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,164,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 43,457 shares in the last quarter.

About OneSpaWorld (NYSE:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

