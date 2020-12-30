Online Blockchain Plc (OBC.L) (LON:OBC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.00

Online Blockchain Plc (OBC.L) (LON:OBC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 45 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 52.75 ($0.69), with a volume of 2765016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of £5.53 million and a P/E ratio of -21.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.40.

Online Blockchain Plc (OBC.L) Company Profile (LON:OBC)

Online Blockchain Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a block chain company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Faucet Subscription and Provision of Management Services. It also works as an incubator and investor in technology companies, including internet and information businesses, developers, administrators, and custodians of block chains and cryptocurrencies.

