Onto Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect Onto Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTO) to post $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s earnings. Onto Innovation posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Onto Innovation will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Onto Innovation.

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.70 million.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

ONTO traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.21. 5,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,865. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.19. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $49.11.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

