OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OPK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $6.47.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $428.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.30 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OPKO Health will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,759,264.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 1,450,000 shares of company stock worth $5,265,000 in the last ninety days. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the third quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth $31,000. Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the third quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

