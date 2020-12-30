OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on OPK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $6.47.
In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,759,264.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 1,450,000 shares of company stock worth $5,265,000 in the last ninety days. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the third quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth $31,000. Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the third quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About OPKO Health
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.
