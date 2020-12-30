Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten Sells 600,000 Shares

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Elizabeth Quadros Betten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Option Care Health alerts:

On Monday, December 14th, Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 10,000,000 shares of Option Care Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000,000.00.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $18.21.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.53 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 331.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter worth approximately $735,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 29.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 8,897.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,034,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 966.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.