Oraichain Token (ORAI) 1-Day Volume Hits $197,732.00

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Oraichain Token has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and $197,732.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oraichain Token token can currently be purchased for about $14.18 or 0.00050529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oraichain Token has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oraichain Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00026485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00134227 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00187916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.04 or 0.00587945 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.00312623 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00019765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00053300 BTC.

Oraichain Token Profile

Oraichain Token’s total supply is 23,037,721 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,541 tokens. The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io . Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain

Buying and Selling Oraichain Token

Oraichain Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oraichain Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oraichain Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oraichain Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oraichain Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oraichain Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.