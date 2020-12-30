Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Shares Up 15.5%

Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF)’s share price shot up 15.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 4,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 22,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. The company has a market cap of $63.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Orosur Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OROXF)

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Orosur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orosur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.