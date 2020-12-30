Osino Resources Corp. (OSI.V) (CVE:OSI) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Osino Resources Corp. (OSI.V) (CVE:OSI)’s stock price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.20. Approximately 85,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 168,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

Separately, Beacon Securities raised shares of Osino Resources Corp. (OSI.V) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 22.47, a quick ratio of 22.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.25.

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. As of May 04, 2020, it had a total ground position of approximately 6,577 square kilometer comprising 23 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

