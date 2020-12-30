Oxford BioDynamics Plc (OBD.L) (LON:OBD) Shares Gap Up to $84.50

Shares of Oxford BioDynamics Plc (OBD.L) (LON:OBD) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.50, but opened at $88.00. Oxford BioDynamics Plc (OBD.L) shares last traded at $87.50, with a volume of 32,949 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 70.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 78.38. The company has a market cap of £80.99 million and a PE ratio of -22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 11.74 and a quick ratio of 11.55.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (OBD.L) Company Profile (LON:OBD)

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United Kingdom and Malaysia. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioDynamics Plc (OBD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioDynamics Plc (OBD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.