Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Stock Position Decreased by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C decreased its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 628,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,861 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global were worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 61.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 78.9% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the second quarter valued at $372,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the third quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the third quarter worth about $454,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXFD traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 65,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,460. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.77 million, a PE ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 1.17. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $18.17.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

OXFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oxford Immunotec Global from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Immunotec Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

