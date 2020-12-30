Pacific Office Properties Trust (OTCMKTS:PCFO) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Financial Contrast

Pacific Office Properties Trust (OTCMKTS:PCFO) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Office Properties Trust and Mid-America Apartment Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Office Properties Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 3 3 0 2.50

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus price target of $127.22, indicating a potential upside of 2.39%. Given Mid-America Apartment Communities’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mid-America Apartment Communities is more favorable than Pacific Office Properties Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of Pacific Office Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pacific Office Properties Trust and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Office Properties Trust $45.49 million 0.01 -$2.19 million N/A N/A Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.64 billion 8.66 $353.81 million $6.55 18.97

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Office Properties Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Office Properties Trust and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Office Properties Trust N/A N/A N/A Mid-America Apartment Communities 19.22% 5.63% 3.13%

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Pacific Office Properties Trust on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Office Properties Trust

Pacific Office Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates office properties. Its portfolio includes Davies Pacific Center, Pacific Business News Building, Pan Am Building, Waterfront Plaza, and City Square. The company was founded on March 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of September 30, 2020, MAA had ownership interest in 102,105 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

