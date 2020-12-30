Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Holdings in MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.13% of MICT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MICT by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 119,364 shares during the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MICT stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. MICT, Inc. has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $8.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $160.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.84.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

MICT Profile

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing and video telematics devices. Its products comprise tablets, on-board-computers, and dash cams that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for various work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

