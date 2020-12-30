Paloma Partners Management Co Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its stake in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 64.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 20,206 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kearny Financial by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 839,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 262,749 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,082,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 232,995 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,819,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,702 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 142,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNY opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $936.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.72. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRNY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kearny Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

