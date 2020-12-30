Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 28,107 Shares of Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in shares of Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) by 64.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,107 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Atlantic Power were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mangrove Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 2,969,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 766,820 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Atlantic Power by 574.2% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 503,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 428,991 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Power in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Atlantic Power by 57.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,644,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 10.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,245,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after buying an additional 571,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Power alerts:

AT stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.45. Atlantic Power Co. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Atlantic Power Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.37.

Atlantic Power Profile

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.