Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $58,000 Position in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,116 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HC2 by 16.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 63,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HC2 by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of HC2 by 137.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 89,599 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of HC2 in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in HC2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCHC opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $162.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). HC2 had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

HCHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HC2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

In related news, insider Joseph Anthony Ferraro sold 66,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $159,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,947 shares in the company, valued at $695,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Sena sold 91,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $219,098.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 614,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,453,272 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,837 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

