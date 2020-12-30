Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) (CVE:PML) Shares Up 8.3%

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) (CVE:PML)’s share price shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 122,002 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 84,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a C$0.77 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.34 million and a P/E ratio of -120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12.

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the District of Cotabambas.

