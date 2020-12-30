Parachute Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $220,362.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Parachute token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $220,362.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00013117 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002697 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 571,864,935 tokens. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

