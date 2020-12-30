PAX Gold (PAXG) Market Cap Hits $74.77 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $1,917.51 or 0.06691016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a market cap of $74.77 million and $4.08 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00039327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.00 or 0.00286147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.59 or 0.01998015 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAX Gold is a token. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 38,995 tokens. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

