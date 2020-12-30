PAX Gold Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for about $1,909.10 or 0.06865414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $73.70 million and $3.69 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00041904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.52 or 0.00282363 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015536 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00027704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.71 or 0.02034358 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 38,604 tokens. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

