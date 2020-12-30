Paxos Standard Hits One Day Volume of $125.10 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $245.48 million and approximately $125.10 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003483 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, Bitfinex, ABCC and Coinsuper.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000122 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinBene, ABCC, C2CX, Coinsuper, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, BCEX, BitMax, BitMart, HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Hotbit, Coinbit, ZB.COM, Gate.io, OKCoin, Coinall, BigONE, Bittrex, FCoin, Iquant, Bitrue, Binance, P2PB2B, OKEx, DigiFinex, Crex24, CoinExchange, WazirX, CoinPlace, DDEX, TOKOK, Bitfinex, BW.com, CoinEx, Bit-Z, MXC, Kyber Network and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

